Affordable Care Act Enrollment Assistance

press release: If you are in need of Marketplace Health Insurance or want to change your current coverage, there is help available at the Verona Public Library on Saturday, November 11, on a drop-in basis from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Covering Wisconsin staff will walk you through the health insurance options available to suit your needs.

Covering Wisconsin connects Wisconsin residents with appropriate insurance coverage and other programs that support health, and promotes effective use of these programs. Covering Wisconsin is a federally-certified and state-licensed healthcare navigator entity. Healthcare navigators provide free in-person help to enroll people in health insurance and provide education on how to use health insurance. For health insurance questions and more details, call Covering Wisconsin at 608-261-1455.