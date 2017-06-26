Africa Matters

UW Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Please join us for a special event featuring the former Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs (2013-2017) and UW alumna, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.  Amb. Thomas-Greenfield will speak about the future of U.S.-Africa relations during this time of great political transition.

The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome. 

Date:  Monday, June 26

Time:  4:00 – 5:30 pm

Location: Room 159 (WI Idea Room), Education Building

The nearest public parking is located at the Helen C. White parking garage (see attached map)

