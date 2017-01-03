African Art: Traditional & Modern

press release: Opens in January at *Madison College: Downtown Gallery*, 211 N. Carroll St. and *Truax Gallery*, 1701 Wright St.

Both shows highlight traditional masks and sculpture along with paintings, drawings and prints by contemporary African artists. All of the artwork is on loan from Madison area collectors.

Two receptions are planned: *Truax, Jan 19, 4-6 PM* and *Downtown, Feb 23, 4-7 PM*

Gallery hours: Downtown: Mon-Thurs 11-5; Fri 10-2

Truax: Mon 11-5; Wed & Fri 9-5; Tues 1-4; Thurs 10-4

The public is cordially invited to both receptions and to the galleries.