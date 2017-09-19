press release: The Promega Fall Art Showcase presents ‘African Connections: A Common Thread’ featuring three artists who present their unique work in painting and sculpture, showing how their use of the same elements produces varied, intriguing results.

Artists will tell the stories of their creative process and the inspiration behind their work during a symposium on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 3:30 - 4:30 pm, followed by a reception from 4:30 - 6:30 pm at the Promega BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, 5445 E Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg. Both events are open to the public.

Exhibiting artists include:

Joyce Owens is a versatile artist who started as a painter, though she has worked in a wide range of media. She creates free standing sculptural works as well as paintings and drawings on canvas, wood and paper. She earned a MFA in painting from Yale University and a BFA in painting from Howard University. Owens has taught studio painting and drawing classes at Chicago State University since 1996 while also actively exhibiting and curating. However, she left her associate professor position in 2015 to pursue art full-time.

As a child, Charly Palmer remembers being fascinated by illustrations in Ezra Jack Keats’ “The Snowy Day.” The imagery in the book planted a seed in his young heart. Palmer would later realize that what appealed to him most were the random geometric shapes, the simplicity of the layered textures and patterns, and the mix of bold colors. Palmer studied art and design at the American Academy of Art and the School of the Art Institute, both in Chicago, and has taught design and illustration classes at the college level. His work is in private and public collections which include McDonald’s Corporation, Miller Brewing Company, the Coca Cola Company and Vanderbilt University.

Jake Webster is a sculptor, mixed-media artist, and spoken-word performer. His work speaks about his community and the environment in which he lives. He uses the tradition of direct carving in wood and stone and applies a contemporary attitude by creating art with whatever is at hand to tell his story. Webster always begins the sculpting process by first writing poetry. He explains that poetry is the fastest way for him to get an idea from his head to paper. Once the idea is down on paper, the sculpting begins.

The Fall Art Showcase runs from Tuesday, September 19, 2017 through January 5, 2018

. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. This exhibit is made possible through support from Promega Corporation, and is curated and produced by Daniel Swadener.

For more information about the Fall Art Showcase visit www.promega-artshow.com.

Promega Corporation has sponsored the Art Showcase since 1996 as part of the company's commitment to creativity and innovation in the arts, culture and sciences. The Biopharmaceutical Technology Center, located on 5445 East Cheryl Parkway two miles south of Highway 12/18 (Beltline) off Fish Hatchery Road, was developed in part to provide Promega employees and community members a place to pursue these objectives.