African Family & Community Picnic

Elver Park 1250 McKenna Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release:

The Big Gathering:  AFRICAN ASSOCIATION OF MADISON INC-AFRICAN WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION INVITE YOU TO THE African Family & Community Picnic

ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2017, 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM AT DEMETRAL PARK,601 N. 6TH Street

It's A Potluck!!!

African Women's Association (AWA) is organizing sumptuous dishes. Men should bring along beverages to complement the occasion. Also bring a game and your good cheer to share!

Info
Elver Park 1250 McKenna Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Special Interests
608-258-0261
