African Gala
Church Key 626 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715
First Annual African Gala: C'Est La Vie Events has been given the opportunity to host this great event to celebrate education, Project 1808, and for a great night of fashion, beauty, and music.
- RED CARPET - FREE PHOTO BOOTH - PHOTOGRAPHER - VIDEOGRAPHER - 3 DJs: Komlan, Thini and RO - FASHION SHOW - RAFFLES & GIVEAWAYS
$10 General Admission (21+ Event). DRESS TO IMPRESS!
This is planned to be an annual event and it is also to help raise money for project 1808: http://www.project1808.org/
*This event is open to the public. Afrobeats, Jamaican, Latin, and American music will be played!
***Get there early to avoid the line and to watch the fashion show.
Church Key Pub, 626 University Ave., Saturday April 29th, 2017 from 9pm to 2am.
