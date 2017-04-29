First Annual African Gala: C'Est La Vie Events has been given the opportunity to host this great event to celebrate education, Project 1808, and for a great night of fashion, beauty, and music.

- RED CARPET - FREE PHOTO BOOTH - PHOTOGRAPHER - VIDEOGRAPHER - 3 DJs: Komlan, Thini and RO - FASHION SHOW - RAFFLES & GIVEAWAYS

$10 General Admission (21+ Event). DRESS TO IMPRESS!

This is planned to be an annual event and it is also to help raise money for project 1808: http://www.project1808.org/

*This event is open to the public. Afrobeats, Jamaican, Latin, and American music will be played!

***Get there early to avoid the line and to watch the fashion show.

Church Key Pub, 626 University Ave., Saturday April 29th, 2017 from 9pm to 2am.

Facebook