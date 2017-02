Monday February 13, 2017, 2:30-4:00 pm

Event: Darwin Day 2017 - Tree of Life After School Expeditions

Location: Town Center at Discovery Building

Description:

Join us as we celebrate Darwin Day 2017 with an exploration of human evolution through hands on activities for the whole family.

Drop-ins with adult supervision are welcome! To learn more about the Afterschool Expeditions Program please see the web site: