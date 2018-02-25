press release: The Madison Blaze is heating up the dance floor with Madison WERQaholics at the High Noon Saloon, February 25, from 12-2pm. WERQ® is the wildly addictive cardio dance workout based on the hottest pop and hip hop music and we got a special 2-hr event featuring multiple certified local WERQ instructors.

Come for a fun workout, dancing, raffle prizes, drinks and more! Meet your local Madison Blaze pro women football players.

For more info on the Madison Blaze, check them out at www.madisonblazefootball.com