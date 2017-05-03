Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore

to Google Calendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-03 15:00:00

City Bar 636 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

He brews 100 rated beer, has been kicked out of numerous Airbnbs and takes a punch like a champ. Come say hi! 9-11 pm.

Info

City Bar 636 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

Visit Event Website

608-250-2489

to Google Calendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-03 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-04 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-04 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-04 21:00:00 iCalendar - Against the Grain with Brewer Brian Labore - 2017-05-04 21:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer