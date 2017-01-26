Agnes Obel

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

press release: The Stoughton Opera House presents a rare opportunity to see Danish singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer Agnes Obel on Sunday, April 2nd at 7:30 pm. Pure, austere, and remarkably poised, Agnes plays with a pristine mix of instrumentals and atmospheric, melancholy balladry, making her both a critical and commercial success—especially in her native Denmark, where her first record went double platinum.

Agnes Obel took up the piano at a very young age, honing her craft amidst the strains of Bartok and Chopin emanating from the fingers of her musician mother. She drew inspiration from the work of Swedish jazz pianist Jan Johansson, and it was between those two worlds that her own sound began to emerge. Her music spans many genres and styles, from modern folk to surrealist rhythmic chanting. Attendees of this show should expect to be taken on a musical journey that’s both haunting and comforting at the same time.

Along with music from her first two critically acclaimed, award-winning releases, Obel will share songs from her latest album, Citizen of Glass. Conceptually and thematically, the album revolves around transparency and surveillance. Obel explains, “Glass is a material which is both strong, fragile and transparent all at once. It’s very relevant for our time and it’s very relevant for me.”

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

608-877-4400

