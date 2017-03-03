RSVP for AgrAbility Summit

press release: AgrAbility of Wisconsin, together with the National Farm Medicine Center, is pleased to announce the annual Summit will take place Wednesday, March 15, 2017, with registration starting at 9:00 AM. Lunch will be provided, and the event will run until 2:00 PM at the Froehlke Auditorium at the Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, WI. All are welcome to attend at no cost.

“We are excited about the 2017 summit,” said Abigail Jensen, outreach specialist for AgrAbility. “The program we have in store for our attendees features presentations from leaders in the industry. AgrAbility staff looks forward to providing farmers with information on assistive technology for farms, important safety concepts, and succession planning.”

The daylong program gives participants an opportunity to network and learn about resources available through AgrAbility and other Wisconsin programs. Topics to be covered include assistive farm technology, safety on the farm, and finances and farm transitions.

Registrations will be accepted until March 3rd. Call 608-262-9336 or email aaw@mailplus.wisc.edu to reserve your space today and to get additional information. Registration will also be available online at: https://agrability.bse.wisc.edu/

AgrAbility of Wisconsin is a partnership that combines the disability expertise of Easter Seals Wisconsin with the educational networking capabilities of the UW-Extension to provide a comprehensive program for farmers and their families affected by disabilities. AgrAbility helps farmers and their families continue to farm safely and successfully.

AgrAbility of Wisconsin Promotes Success in Agriculture for Farmers with Disabilities. For more information contact our office at (608) 262-9336 or visit http://bse.wisc.edu/agrability.