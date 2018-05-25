press release: Starting May 25, Agrace will sell tickets for its 2018 Auto Raffle, sponsored by Zimbrick Honda. Tickets give people the chance to drive away in a new 2018 Honda Civic LX. Second- and third-place prizes are also being offered at $1,000 and $250 cash! Tickets cost $10 each and sales are limited to 4,500 tickets.

These prizes are being donated by Zimbrick Honda, with support from Cost Cutters Salons. All raffle proceeds benefit Agrace HospiceCare’s Care for All program, ensuring everyone has access to quality end-of-life care.

Raffle tickets will be on sale starting May 25 at the World’s Largest Brat Fest. Sales will continue through August 3 at Agrace’s offices in Madison, Janesville and Baraboo, Agrace thrift stores, Cost Cutters Salons and Zimbrick Fish Hatchery Road. For a complete list of sales locations and raffle details, visit WinTheCivic.org.

The prize drawing will take place Saturday, August 4, at Agrace’s A Night at the Circus event at Circus World in Baraboo. The winner of the lease must be 18 years of age or older and will be notified by mail or phone within five days of the drawing.

The Agrace auto raffle receives generous support from Zimbrick Honda, Cost Cutters Family Hair Salons and Mid-West Family Marketing. For more information about the Agrace Auto Raffle, call (608) 276-4660 or visit WinTheCivic.org.