Agrace Grief Support Center Grand Opening

press release: Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, the community’s nonprofit hospice since 1978, is expanding its grief support services by opening a standalone grief support center in Fitchburg. The new Agrace Grief Support Center is hosting a community open house on Thursday, September 14, 2017, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the center, 2906 Marketplace Drive in Fitchburg. A ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m. The community is invited to attend and learn how the grief support center can help anyone looking for guidance and support after the death of a loved one.

The Agrace Grief Support Center is a unique place where people can get help coping with grief when someone special to them has died. We serve both adults and children, so much of the Center is designed to help kids feel comfortable. Anyone may use our services, whether or not their loved one had hospice care. If Agrace cannot meet someone’s specific needs at the Center, we offer referrals to therapists who may be able to provide the ongoing support they need.

Services offered at the Grief Support Center:

· Grief support groups for adults, including ongoing groups and multi-week support group series

· Family grief support program for adults and school-aged children (5 to 18)

· Groups for specific situations, such as spouse/partner loss

· Therapeutic play activities for grieving children

· One-on-one grief support, on a limited basis

· Education about living with grief and helping others who are grieving

There is a modest fee for Agrace Grief Support Center services, which can be lowered or waived if necessary. There is no charge if a member of your family received hospice care in the past 12 months.

In addition to the programs we offer at the Center, Agrace hosts grief support groups at our offices in Janesville, Baraboo and Rockford, for the convenience of local residents.

For more information about the Agrace Grief Support Center, call (608) 327-7110 or visit agrace.org/griefsupportcenter.