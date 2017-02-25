Agrace Volunteer Fair

press release: Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Madison’s nonprofit community hospice, has several fulfilling volunteer opportunities that allow you to give back, brighten a life and feel like you have made a positive difference.

Agrace invites the community to learn more about hospice volunteering at a volunteer fair on Saturday, February 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Madison­–West Agrace Thrift Store at 118 Junction Road, and at Agrace’s Madison–East thrift store at 2402 E. Springs Drive. Staff and current volunteers will be on hand to discuss Agrace’s volunteer roles.

Agrace needs additional volunteers now to:

· help to prepare donations for sale and run the cash register at both Madison Agrace Thrift Store locations,

· greet visitors at the reception desk at Agrace’s Madison campus in Fitchburg,

· assist with maintaining the gardens at Agrace’s Madison campus in Fitchburg,

· provide companionship to hospice patients staying at Agrace’s inpatient unit and residence in Fitchburg, and

· visit patients in their homes in Madison and surrounding communities to provide companionship, help caregivers run errands, and assist with basic housekeeping.

Volunteers are also in high demand for other, more specialized roles. Agrace is looking for volunteers with trained therapy dogs, cosmetology licenses, and talents in music and art.

Prospective volunteers who cannot attend the volunteer fair may contact Agrace’s Volunteer Services Team at (608) 327-7163 or visit www.agrace.org/volunteer for information.

Founded in 1978 by volunteers, Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported hospice and palliative care agency dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to patients and families facing the challenges of serious illness. With offices in Madison, Janesville and Baraboo, Wis., and Rockford, Ill., Agrace serves more than 750 patients every day throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.