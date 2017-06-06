Agrace Volunteer Training

press release: In June, Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care will offer orientation for people interested in supporting its mission through volunteering. There are many ways volunteers can brighten the lives of Agrace patients who have serious or life-limiting illnesses:

In all Dane County communities: visit local hospice patients in patients’ homes, or in nursing homes or assisted living centers

At the Agrace campus in Madison: greet visitors, help with office/computer work, visit with patients, help prepare meals in the Agrace kitchen, cashier in the Dock Rock Café

At the Agrace thrift stores in Madison: help shoppers, and sort and price donated merchandise

Schedules are flexible, and free training is provided for all volunteer roles. Before they can attend orientation, interested volunteers must first complete an application and an interview process with Agrace’s Volunteer Services staff to identify their skills and interests.

Agrace will hold volunteer orientations on Tuesday, June 6, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, June 27, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at its Madison campus, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison. Call (608) 327-7163 for an application and to register for orientation.