Ahree Lee, Ariel Wood

× Expand A still from "Bojagi" by Ahree Lee.

Exhibitions on view July 7-July 28, 2018; artist talks and opening reception on Saturday, July 7, from 6-9pm.

press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) is proud to feature two upcoming exhibitions featuring the video work of Ahree Lee and the video and sculptural work of Ariel Wood. Both Ahree Lee’s show Sum > Parts and Ariel Wood’s show It flows in curves will be on view at ALL from July 7 to July 28, 2018.

Ahree Lee: Sum > Parts

With parallel backgrounds in English literature and graphic design, multi-media artist Ahree Lee makes work that is a composite of poetry and narrative, relying on technology and visual storytelling. She uses an interdisciplinary approach that both clarifies and complicates notions of identity and personal narrative. As a child of Korean immigrants yet raised distinctively American, she looks to the past and across distances to investigate what constitutes individual or collective identity in an increasingly diasporic, culturally alienated and fractured world. She uses algorithms, either through code or methodically applied analog processes, to transform visual imagery like portrait photos and home movies.

Lee explores the tension between fragments and the whole through these questions: How do genetic and physical components make up a person? How do past events combine to make a personal narrative? How do individuals become part of a group? The resulting videos and interactive installations harken back to the aesthetic of home movies or a family slide show presentation, complicating nostalgia for the past. Scraps of home movies are patched together to make a quilt-like fabric of family memories. Vertical slices of portrait photographs evoke the snippets of genetic code that are spliced together to create the DNA of each individual person. By making the sum greater than its parts, Lee reinforces the interconnectedness and commonality among all humans.

Ahree Lee (born Seoul, South Korea) is a multi-media artist working in video, photography, sound and interactive installations. Lee received her B.A. from Yale University in English literature and an M.F.A. in graphic design from Yale School of Art.

For more information on Lee’s work, refer to http://ahreelee.com.

Ariel Wood: It flows in curves

This exhibition is supported in part by a grant from Dane Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

Ariel Wood’s current body of work problematizes the prescribed duality of solitude and companionship by delving into complex emotional and psychological underpinnings around relational and self-centered definitions of comfort and intimacy. A cyclical narrative from solitude to togetherness, and back to solitude with the emotional baggage that is garnered in the process provide the drive for an examination of elaborate investigations of loss. The role of history and memory recognizes the fluidity of presence and absence and fosters the acceptance of the inevitability of loss and its resulting growth.

Wood’s work delves into the complexities of honesty, especially in relation to communication. Through the use of transparency as material, Wood’s work exposes the nuances behind the truths we tell ourselves and those we tell others. The poetics of sculptural form and painterly articulation generate a cross-media conversation to provide myriad introspective moments meditating on how we relate to each other.

Ariel Wood received her BFA from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with an emphasis in printmaking, painting, and drawing. In her installations, sculptures, and paintings, Wood fabricates poetic indices of human interaction, evoking relational memory and facilitating moments of introspection.

For more information on Wood’s work, refer to http://www.ariel-wood-art.com.

Gallery hours at Arts + Literature Laboratory are Saturdays 11am-3pm or by appointment.

Admission to the exhibitions and artist talks/reception is free. Arts + Literature Laboratory is a community art space for visual, literary, and performing artists to share their work and create new connections.