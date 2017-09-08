press release:

Playhouse Gallery Fall 2017 Reception

FRI, SEP 8, 6 PM | FREE EVENT

Join us for a reception FRI, SEP 8 from 6 PM – 8 PM for the Playhouse Gallery Fall 2017 exhibition, Aisthetikos Cuvare (Aesthetic Curves). This exhibition runs from SAT, SEP 2 – SUN, OCT 29, 2016.

Our world is made up of curves, appearing in nature, architecture, and on the body. The artists explore the subtle ways in which curves animate the aesthetics of our daily lives. They capture their findings through an older form of photography hence the Classical title, Aisthetikos Cuvare.

Works by: Delaney Keshena, Tehan Ketema, Kendra Lange, Alex Motl, Xiaoyue Pu, Johnson Vang, Jeremiah Zuba