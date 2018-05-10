press release: Enjoy a free screening of AJ Carr, a documentary film about the 14-year-old high school student, professional actor and public speaker who founded a non-profit organization, and set his mind to serve the community and build future leaders. AJ is a Madison-area resident, and he will be present for a Q&A after the showing, along with filmmaker Ting-Li Lin. More information about the film at https://tinglilin.com/filmmaking/aj-carr/

× Expand "AJ Carr" trailer