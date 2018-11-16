Al Chez & the Brothers of Funk

press release: Al Chez is well-known for playing trumpet over 25 years on “Late Night” (NBC) and “The Late Show with David Letterman” (CBS). He is the second-longest network TV trumpet player after Doc Severinsen, with over 2,800 shows.

He toured with Tower of Power, Bon Jovi, Robert Cray, Young Rascals, Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Maynard Ferguson, Eric Clapton, Dave Edmunds Band, Ben E King, Sam & Dave, among others. Forming his own band in 2008, he continues touring as well as giving back to students through band and drum corps clinics.