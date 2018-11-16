Al Chez & the Brothers of Funk

Google Calendar - Al Chez & the Brothers of Funk - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Al Chez & the Brothers of Funk - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Al Chez & the Brothers of Funk - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Al Chez & the Brothers of Funk - 2018-11-16 19:00:00

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Al Chez is well-known for playing trumpet over 25 years on “Late Night” (NBC) and “The Late Show with David Letterman” (CBS). He is the second-longest network TV trumpet player after Doc Severinsen, with over 2,800 shows.

He toured with Tower of Power, Bon Jovi, Robert Cray, Young Rascals, Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Maynard Ferguson, Eric Clapton, Dave Edmunds Band, Ben E King, Sam & Dave, among others. Forming his own band in 2008, he continues touring as well as giving back to students through band and drum corps clinics.

Info
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Al Chez & the Brothers of Funk - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Al Chez & the Brothers of Funk - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Al Chez & the Brothers of Funk - 2018-11-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Al Chez & the Brothers of Funk - 2018-11-16 19:00:00