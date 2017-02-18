Alan Halverson Parsons Project

Google Calendar - Alan Halverson Parsons Project - 2017-02-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alan Halverson Parsons Project - 2017-02-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alan Halverson Parsons Project - 2017-02-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Alan Halverson Parsons Project - 2017-02-18 19:00:00

Buy tickets

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Hwy. PD, Verona 7291 Hwy. PD , Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Alan Halverson Parsons Project (AHPP), an '80s cover band from Verona, is gearing up for their 3rd Annual Valentine's Concert on February 18 at 7:00 pm at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s Verona Campus (7291 Hwy PD).  This year, all the money raised will go to Feed My Starving Children (FMSC). AHPP has been involved in multiple projects to raise money for a variety of non-profits.  We're just a bunch of musicians who love the '80s and love to rock while helping others. Tickets can be purchased online at gslcwi.com or at the door for only $10. All the money raised goes directly to FMSC. Check us out at facebook.com/ahppband/.

Info

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Hwy. PD, Verona 7291 Hwy. PD , Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map

Fundraisers
Music

Visit Event Website

Buy tickets

Google Calendar - Alan Halverson Parsons Project - 2017-02-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alan Halverson Parsons Project - 2017-02-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alan Halverson Parsons Project - 2017-02-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Alan Halverson Parsons Project - 2017-02-18 19:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer