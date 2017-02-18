press release: Alan Halverson Parsons Project (AHPP), an '80s cover band from Verona, is gearing up for their 3rd Annual Valentine's Concert on February 18 at 7:00 pm at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s Verona Campus (7291 Hwy PD). This year, all the money raised will go to Feed My Starving Children (FMSC). AHPP has been involved in multiple projects to raise money for a variety of non-profits. We're just a bunch of musicians who love the '80s and love to rock while helping others. Tickets can be purchased online at gslcwi.com or at the door for only $10. All the money raised goes directly to FMSC. Check us out at facebook.com/ahppband/.