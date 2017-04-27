press release: April 21 - May 21, 2017

Artist Reception & Gallery Talk 4:30 - 7:30 pm, Thursday, April 27

Professor Alan Luft’s solo exhibition celebrates the publication of his book Photographic Portraits Berlin and the culmination of a multi-year research project documenting the changing demographics of the city of Berlin, Germany. Luft’s exhibition presents a selection of portrait images from the book.

Professor Luft is the great-grandson of German immigrants who settled in the rural township of Fredonia, Wisconsin, a region populated by German-Americans. His family farmed in that area for more than 150 years. German was spoken at home, a linguistic practice that ended with the death of his paternal grandmother in 1979. Luft holds an M.F.A from UW-Madison,

Weds. - Fri. 11am - 4 pm

Sat. - Sun. Noon - 4 pm