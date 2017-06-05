Alan Munde, Don Stiernberg

press release: The Southern WI Bluegrass Music Association presents 5-string banjo master Alan Munde and jazz mandolin maestro Don Stiernberg in concert on Monday, June 5, 7pm at The Brink Lounge. Tickets: $30/Reserved, $20/Advance (purchase at www.thebrinklounge.com); $25/Door. Chris Powers, host of WORT89.9FM Mud Acres Bluegrass Special, will emcee.

Alan and Don will play bluegrass, originals, swing jazz, and standards from the Great American Songbook.

Bluegrass banjo master Alan Munde, from Norman, OK, is in the 5th decade of his professional career. After a stint in Jimmy Martin’s Sunny Mountain Boys from 1969-71, Alan played briefly with the Flying Burrito Brothers, after which he was the anchor of Country Gazette for 23 years. Since 1993 he has performed with various musicians as Alan Munde Gazette. Alan has recorded dozens of albums – with Country Gazette, as a duo with his late colleague Joe Carr, as a solo artist, as Alan Munde Gazette; and in 2014 “Bright Munde,” an album of just banjo and mandolin, with Texas mandolin player Billy Bright. From 1986-2007 Alan was a full-time faculty member in the Bluegrass and Country Music Program at South Plains Community College in Levelland, TX, and he continues to host the week-long summer Camp Bluegrass at the college. Alan has produced a wealth of instructional materials (including “The Great American Banjo Songbook,” to be published in the future by Hal Leonard) and is a sought-after instructor at banjo camps in the US and abroad.

Jazz mandolin maestro Don Stiernberg, from the Chicago area, is also in the 5th decade of his musical career. A protégé of the legendary mandolinist Jethro Burns, Don’s earliest professional experience was in his brother John’s bluegrass band The Morgan Brothers. After graduating from college he played in The Jethro Burns Quartet. Don has long been widely recognized as a standard-bearer of Swing Jazz mandolin and as a leading exponent of jazz mandolin style, citing as his heroes David Grisman, guitar eminences Joe Pass and Wes Montgomery, and saxophonist Zoot Sims. A fine singer of both bluegrass and jazz, Don has released nine recordings, most recently “Good Numbers,” in 2016, with The Don Stiernberg Trio. Don performs and teaches nationally and internationally, both as a soloist and with his trio.