Albertfest

St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie 2420 St. Albert Dr. , Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Saturday, July 8:

5k Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run 7:30am-9:00am “Faster than the Pastor”

Grounds Open:  5:00 – 11:30 pm: Games  5-8:30 pm; Youth Scavenger Hunt 5-8:30 pm;  Info Booth  5-9 pm; Inside Booths 5-8 pm; Grill  5-9 pm; Pie & Ice Cream  5-8 pm; Bingo   5-8 pm; Teen Bingo  8-10 pm; Silent Auction   5-8 pm; Chance Booth Drawing 8 pm

Entertainment:   5-7:45 pm Thirsty Jones Acoustic Trio; 8-11:30pm        Midlife Crisis

Sunday, July 9

Grounds 11:30 am – 4:00 pm:  Games  11:30 am-3:00 pm; Youth Scavenger Hunt 11:30 am-3:00 pm; Info Booth  11:30 am-3:30 pm; Inside Booths 11:30 am-3:30 pm; Grill 11:30 am-4:00 pm; Pie & Ice Cream 11:30 am-3:30 pm; Bingo 12:00 pm-3:00 pm; Chance Booth Drawing 3:00 pm  

Entertainment:  11:30 am – 1:30 pm    Nine Thirty Standard; 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm  Universal Sound  

$500 “Present to Win” Prize    3:30 pm – 4:00 pm, Available in Entertainment Tent

LIVE RAFFLE DRAWING  4:00 pm, Entertainment Tent

St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie 2420 St. Albert Dr. , Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
608-837-3798
