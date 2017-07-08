Albertfest

press release: Saturday, July 8:

5k Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run 7:30am-9:00am “Faster than the Pastor”

Grounds Open: 5:00 – 11:30 pm: Games 5-8:30 pm; Youth Scavenger Hunt 5-8:30 pm; Info Booth 5-9 pm; Inside Booths 5-8 pm; Grill 5-9 pm; Pie & Ice Cream 5-8 pm; Bingo 5-8 pm; Teen Bingo 8-10 pm; Silent Auction 5-8 pm; Chance Booth Drawing 8 pm

Entertainment: 5-7:45 pm Thirsty Jones Acoustic Trio; 8-11:30pm Midlife Crisis

Sunday, July 9

Grounds 11:30 am – 4:00 pm: Games 11:30 am-3:00 pm; Youth Scavenger Hunt 11:30 am-3:00 pm; Info Booth 11:30 am-3:30 pm; Inside Booths 11:30 am-3:30 pm; Grill 11:30 am-4:00 pm; Pie & Ice Cream 11:30 am-3:30 pm; Bingo 12:00 pm-3:00 pm; Chance Booth Drawing 3:00 pm

Entertainment: 11:30 am – 1:30 pm Nine Thirty Standard; 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm Universal Sound

$500 “Present to Win” Prize 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm, Available in Entertainment Tent

LIVE RAFFLE DRAWING 4:00 pm, Entertainment Tent