Ale Asylum Golf Outing

press release:

July 27th 10am-3pm at The Oaks Golf Course

Register your foursome now at aleasylum.com!

$380 price includes for each person: 18 holes of golf, use of a GPS golf cart, practice balls, Ale Asylum branded golf swag (including a logo cooler bag!), two 50/50 raffle tickets, free pint card for the brewery, beer samplings, The Oaks branded hat, discounted replay certificate and BBQ lunch at the end!

PROCEEDS BENEFIT: Fetch Wisconsin Rescue

(And there's a good chance they're bringing some puppies to soothe your golf ego.)