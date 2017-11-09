Ales for Alzheimer's

press release: Come out to Wisconsin Brewing Company on November 9 from 4-7pm for a night you will remember. Happy Hour and Silent Auction will help benefit the Alzheimer and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, a cause near and dear to our hearts. Tickets are $25 and include a commemorative pint glass with two free Wisconsin Brewing Company draft beers!

If you WEAR PURPLE to the event you will be automatically entered into a free drawing!

There are so many sponsors to thank for making this possible. All the money raised will go to support the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin for research and support and it stays right here in Dane County!

We look forward to seeing you there. Please invite your friends, family, co-workers and share this event! We appreciate your support.