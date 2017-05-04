Ales for Tails Trivia Night with Alaskan Brewing Co.

The Red Zone 12012 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

Alaskan Brewing Tap takeover and swag giveaway. League Trivia starts at 8 pm. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit ARVSS animal rescue. 7 pm-12 am.

The Red Zone 12012 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-251-6766

