press release: Join us for a book signing and sale with Wisconsin author Alex Bledsoe. Alex Bledsoe is the author of the Tufa novels (The Hum and the Shiver, Wisp of a Thing, Long Black Curl, Chapel of Ease and Gather Her Round), as well as the Eddie La Crosse series (The Sword-Edged Blonde, Burn Me Deadly, Dark Jenny, Wake of the Bloody Angel and He Drank, and Saw the Spider), the Firefly Witch ebook chapbooks, and two "vampsloitation" novels set in 1975 Memphis (Blood Groove and The Girls with Games of Blood).