press release: 2016’s popular Final Fridays are back, this year with a spicy new title: Best. Fridays. Ever. Enjoy everything you love about Wisconsin summers, with artisanal food from premier local food cart vendors, family friendly activities and live music for ONE LAST Best. Friday. Ever at the Garden.

Here is the line up for the last Best. Friday. Ever.:

Music:

5:00-6:15pm: Alex Foote: Singer/songwriter who mainly play acoustic driven indie, pop and rock music

6:15-7:30pm: TBD

Food Cart: Pickle Jar: They use all natural meats, fresh produce and all of their pickles, sauce, pies and cakes are made in house

Vendor: H Tyler Designs: Take a crack at creating your very own stationary and learn how to do some beautiful calligraphy

Activities:

For the One Who Finds Me: Join Danika Laine--founder of For the One Who Finds Me project--to create, tag and I hide kindness themed bouquet in the Garden or in your neighborhood for a stranger to discover. Fresh cut flowers and tiny vases will be provided so you can conspire to make someone's day a little brighter. More magic! More kindness!

Henna: Join Emily Twohig and ACG to get a beautiful henna design done!

Flower Crown Making: Create your own one-of-a-kind crown made with real flowers

*free for FACG members, donations encouraged for non-members*

Roasted Marshmallows: The Garden is supplying the fire pits and marshmallows for visitors to enjoy

*Friends of Allen Centennial Garden members will recieve all the makings for s'mores free * $2 suggested donation for non-members

Lawn Games: Giant bubbles, sidewalk chalk, giant Jenga and cornhole

We can't wait to see you there!