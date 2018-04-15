Alex Valois, Rebecca Compton-Allen, Robert Rockman, Dan Brickner

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Alex Valois is a senior music performance and computer engineering major studying with Anthony DiSanza. This recital will feature "My Lady White" by David Maslanka, "Purple Ritual" by Alin Gherman, "Symplegades" by Leander Kaiser, a self-composed concerto for frame drums and percussion ensemble, and the Sixth Cello Suite by J.S. Bach on marimba. With percussion collaborators Rebecca Compton-Allen, Robert Rockman, and Dan Brickner.

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
