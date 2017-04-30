press release: Alex Wiley Coyote, Garbage Man 2014, The Smells

Alex Wiley Coyote: Only once before in this form, who knows if ever again!

Garbage Man 2014: Garbage Man 2014 is the solo root of Garbage Man. Occasionally active, constantly whining

The Smells: Good old Grain belt rock n' roll. I can't stop listening to their new cassette.

Listen for yourself: https://the-smells.bandcamp.com/

And then buy one and see them live!

Donation 5 bucks. all ages. no drinking. safe space