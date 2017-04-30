Alex Wiley Coyote, Garbage Man 2014, The Smells
Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Alex Wiley Coyote, Garbage Man 2014, The Smells
Alex Wiley Coyote: Only once before in this form, who knows if ever again!
Garbage Man 2014: Garbage Man 2014 is the solo root of Garbage Man. Occasionally active, constantly whining
The Smells: Good old Grain belt rock n' roll. I can't stop listening to their new cassette.
Listen for yourself: https://the-smells.bandcamp.com/
And then buy one and see them live!
Donation 5 bucks. all ages. no drinking. safe space
Info
Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map