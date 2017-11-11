Alias Jimmy Valentine

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

USA | 1915 | 35mm | 50 min.

Director: Maurice Tourneur

Cast: Robert Warwick, Robert Cummings, Alec B. Francis

This tale of a crook trying to go straight, adapted from an O. Henry story, is one of the finest of early American features thanks to subtle performances and brilliant direction from veteran Tourneur (The Phantom Carriage). Preceded by the short satire of Hollywood, THE ICED BULLET (1917, 35mm, 50 min.), featuring flagrant PR for the Thomas Ince studio, where we see movies being shot. The film’s director Reginald Barker plays—what else?—a harried director. Live piano by David Drazin. Prints courtesy Library of Congress.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

608-262-3627
