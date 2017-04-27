Alice d'Alessio, Marilyn Taylor, Timothy Walsh

Thursday, April 27, 6:30 pm: poetry reading at the Middleton Library with Alice d’Alessio, Marilyn Taylor, and Timothy Walsh. Open mic afterwards, so bring a poem!
