Alice d'Alessio, Marilyn Taylor, Timothy Walsh

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Thursday, April 27, 6:30 pm: poetry reading at the Middleton Library with Alice d’Alessio, Marilyn Taylor, and Timothy Walsh. Open mic afterwards, so bring a poem!

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

608-827-7402

