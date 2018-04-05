Alicia Lee
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
Alicia Lee, new assistant professor of clarinet, will present a diverse program of works for clarinet. Prior to UW-Madison, Ms. Lee maintained a busy freelance career throughout New York City, performing and touring regularly with a variety of groups, including the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the Knights, Alarm Will Sound, NOVUS, and ACME.
