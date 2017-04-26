Alicia Rios & Antoni Miralda

press release: The Center for Visual Cultures and the Food Studies Network present a week-long series of events with two internationally acclaimed artists from Spain who work with food:

Alicia Rios creates multi-sensory works that require the public’s participation, where reality is reinterpreted through food and devoured collectively. Her collective Ali&Cia has produced edible greenhouses, libraries and entire cities and islands, staged for up to four thousand people. Rios is also one of the leading Spanish experts on tasting olive oil, has written several cookbooks, and publishes regularly on culinary themes. Information about her work can be found at: http://www.alicia-rios.com/

Antoni Miralda explores the foods of many different cultures in projects that are edible anthropologies and conceptual propositions. He has made shrines in food markets and ritualistic ceremonial banquets. His FoodCultura Museum is a collection of devices and strategies that question common museum protocols to examine and foster participation in culinary cultures from around the world. Miralda currently has a permanent stall at La Boqueria, the largest permanent food market in Spain. His work was recently featured in the Spanish Pavilion of the Milan Expo and will be part of the upcoming Venice Biennale. Information about his work can be found at: http://www.foodcultura.org/en/ about/.

On Wednesday 26 April, Rios and Miralda will each lecture their individual oeuvres. Following a short break, there will be a moderated dialogue between the two about similarities and difference in their approaches and a discussion of their planning for the upcoming project. This symposium will take place in L160 Elvehjem Building (800 University Avenue) starting at 4:30 PM.

On Saturday 29 April, Rios and Miralda will produce their first collaborative project, a procession and mobile exhibition on the theme of food waste.

Assistants and volunteers are needed to work with the artists throughout the week. On Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, Rios and Miralda will host public workshops in which participants will collect materials, devise props and costumes, and eventually help to construct a mobile museum and procession. To participate, please complete the form at this link.

For more information about these events, contact foodstudiesnetwork@gmail.com.

These events are funded by the Anonymous Fund of the College of Letters & Science, Jay and Ruth Halls Visiting Scholar Fund, Borghesi-Mellon Workshops, and Spatula&Barcode. Co-sponsoring units include the Center for Humanities, Interdisciplinary Theatre Studies, Design Studies, Art History, Spanish and Portuguese, and the University Lectures Committee.