Alina Kiryayeva
River Arts Center, Prairie du Sac 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
press release: "Moving Pictures" piano program is a collection of the most exciting and colorful classical masterworks featured in famous movies and cartoons. With works by Beethoven, Debussy, Liszt and more, Alina's unique interpretations and captivating stage presence along with her virtuosic fireworks of nearly unplayable piano transcriptions will simply take listeners' breath away.
Info
River Arts Center, Prairie du Sac 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578 View Map
Music