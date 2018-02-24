All About Hops

press release:

Ben Feifarek is the owner of Madison’s Wine and Hop Shop and an avid brewer. Ben will speak to the history and cultivation of hops and share samples of beer brewed with Allen Centennial Garden’s own hops.

Ben Feifarek started working at the Wine and Hop Shop in early 2005. He's done a ton of home brewing in his time, having run his own Beer of the Month Club consisting of over 15 members for over two years. Ben took over the Shop from founder Dave Mitchell in 2012. Ben's best homebrew ever probably was a bourbon-barrel Imperial Stout he made for a cousin's wedding. However, IPAs are his favorite beer to brew.

$10 general admission | Free for members