All Over the Guy

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Free QCinema screening.

press release: All Over the Guy explores the unlikely pairing of Eli ) & Tom, two twenty-somethings thrown together by their respective best friends, Jackie & Brett  in an attempt to ignite their own romance. While Jackie and Brett are falling in love, Eli and Tom are stumbling away from it...

Stars: Dan Bucatinsky, Richard Ruccolo, Sasha Alexander,  Adam Goldberg, Andrea Martin, Doris Roberts,  Lisa Kudrow, Christina Ricci, Maroon 5, and more...

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
LGBT
Movies
608-255-8582
