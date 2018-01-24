Free QCinema screening.

press release: All Over the Guy explores the unlikely pairing of Eli ) & Tom, two twenty-somethings thrown together by their respective best friends, Jackie & Brett in an attempt to ignite their own romance. While Jackie and Brett are falling in love, Eli and Tom are stumbling away from it...

Stars: Dan Bucatinsky, Richard Ruccolo, Sasha Alexander, Adam Goldberg, Andrea Martin, Doris Roberts, Lisa Kudrow, Christina Ricci, Maroon 5, and more...