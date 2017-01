Free screening & popcorn.

An attractive, fortyish widow in a stultifying bourgeois American suburb suddenly falls for a young gardener -- he's poor, but he smiles sweetly and talks softly about his "silver-tipped spruce. The town-and her children-react with predictable vehemence. If you have any taste at all for full-blown soap opera, this is one of the masterpieces of the genre. NR, 1955.