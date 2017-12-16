Allen Eskens

press release:

A new mystery from the USA Today bestselling author of The Life We Bury, The Guise of Another and The Heavens May Fall. His debut novel, The Life We Bury, has been published in 16 languages and is being developed for a feature film!

About the Book

Homicide Detective Max Rupert never fully accepted his wife's death, even when he believed that a reckless hit and run driver was the cause. But when he learns that in fact she was murdered, he devotes himself to hunting down her killers.