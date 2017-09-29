Allied Park Ribbon Cutting

Allied Park 2370 Revival Ridge, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:The public is invited to join Mayor Paul Soglin, Alder Maurice Cheeks, the Brotherhood, Mothers in the Neighborhood, the Allied Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood Association and Madison Parks for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Allied Park!

The event will conclude with a walk or complimentary haywagon* ride to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County By clicking this link, you will be leaving the City of Madison website. for a community meal sponsored by the Allied Drive Neighborhood Resource Team (NRT).

Allied Park is a 1-acre park, located at 2370 Revival Ridge and features:

  • full-sized basketball court
  • open-sided reservable picnic shelter
  • Wi-Fi “hotspot”
  • playground
  • drinking fountain
  • youth hoops
  • and four square courts!

For more information on Allied Park, visit Park Projects

* Please note participants in the hayride will need to enter/exit the wagon using stairs.  

608-266-4711
