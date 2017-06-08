Almost, Maine
University Theatre
UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre 821 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715
By John Cariani; Directed by David Furumoto. Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre
press release: On a cold, clear night in the remote northernmost part of Maine, the residents of a small town discover the sparks of love. Perhaps. Maybe. Almost. Under the magic spell of the northern lights, John Cariani’s play depicts a series of encounters that offer the funny, poignant, and mysterious ways people fall in and out of love. UW-Madison’s University Theatre offers a refreshing breath of cold, crisp Northern air for a romantic summer production.
The cast features UW students Erik Bergeson, Alexandria Chapes, Jessie Reynolds, and Christian Stevenson as the various residents of Almost, Maine.
Ticket Prices:
$20 Adult
$18 Senior (62 +)
$10 Children (K-12)
$10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)
$13 UW Students (ID)
To Order Tickets:
1. Call 608-265-2787
2. Online www.arts.wisc.edu
(Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders)
3. Walk up sales:
Vilas Hall Box Office
821 University Avenue
Monday – Friday | 11:30am – 2:30pm May 15-June 25 (closed May 1-14)
or
Memorial Union Box Office
800 Langdon Street
Monday – Friday | 11:30am – 5:30pm
(no convenience fees for in-person orders)
Info
