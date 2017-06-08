By John Cariani; Directed by David Furumoto. Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

press release: On a cold, clear night in the remote northernmost part of Maine, the residents of a small town discover the sparks of love. Perhaps. Maybe. Almost. Under the magic spell of the northern lights, John Cariani’s play depicts a series of encounters that offer the funny, poignant, and mysterious ways people fall in and out of love. UW-Madison’s University Theatre offers a refreshing breath of cold, crisp Northern air for a romantic summer production.

The cast features UW students Erik Bergeson, Alexandria Chapes, Jessie Reynolds, and Christian Stevenson as the various residents of Almost, Maine.

Ticket Prices:

$20 Adult

$18 Senior (62 +)

$10 Children (K-12)

$10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

$13 UW Students (ID)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.arts.wisc.edu

(Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders)

3. Walk up sales:

Vilas Hall Box Office

821 University Avenue

Monday – Friday | 11:30am – 2:30pm May 15-June 25 (closed May 1-14)

or

Memorial Union Box Office

800 Langdon Street

Monday – Friday | 11:30am – 5:30pm

(no convenience fees for in-person orders)