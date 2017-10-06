press release: Magnum Opus, Madison’s newest dance company, will be staging its premiere performance titled ALOFT, at the River Arts Center.

The company will be taking flight for the first time at this dynamic arts center with both classical and contemporary works. You’ll also get to hear a live ensemble of local musicians!

Friday, October 6th 7;30 - 9:00 pm at the River Arts Center. 105 9th St, Prairie Du Sac

$12 for 12 and under $15 for 13 years old and up