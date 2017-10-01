press release: Historic Madison Inc. is looking forward to this year's Alternate Parade of Homes Oct. 1 in the Eken Park neighborhood on the North Side, showcasing a half dozen World War II era homes that have been marvelously kept up and maintained since they were built for the families of industrial workers and returning GIs after the war. No McMansions these, they still provide shelter to folks who can live handsomely in less than 3,000 square feet of ostentation.

A map, addresses of the Homes on the tour and more are on our web site and on our Facebook page.