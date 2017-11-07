Alto Voltaje: Cuba por Dentro

press release: Video art in Cuba was introduced by Tania Bruguera’s movement Behavior Art in the 1990s. In general, it is a documentary type of video made with precarious technology. It is mainly used by artists as an extension of their primary practice and incorporated in exhibitions as video installations. This talk will present the short history of the medium and will reflect on how Cuban video relates to both reality and to more academic art practices. All videos shown have English subtitles.