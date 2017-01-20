Always UNIDOS

Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: For 20 years UNIDOS has been at the frontline supporting the most vulnerable communities to become empowered to end the cycle of domestic abuse and sexual assault. In 2016 alone, we served over 500 families. These uncertain times further threatens to significantly

impact the communities we serve. Stand alongside us as we prepare to overcome the challenges that lay ahead. Join us for a celebration of hope and love for our community.

Friday, January 20, 2017, 6pm—9pm, Club FIVE, 5 Applegate Ct.

Suggested donation: $10

50/50 Donation Box

Photo Booth

Pledge Cards

HOPE Mural

LOVE Bingo

And MORE!

#AlwaysUNIDOS

Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

608-256-9195

