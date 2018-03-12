Alzheimer's Family Caregiver Education Group

press release: The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) will again hold free monthly programs in 2018. The programs offer information about topics related to caring for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Topics include communication tips, understanding behavior changes, deciding if it’s time to move to facility care, and family dynamics in the dementia journey. All programs are free and no registration is required. ADAW is pleased to host these programs in partnership with Middleton Public Library and Hawthorne Public Library.

Upcoming topics at Middleton Library:

Is it Time for Facility Care? Monday, March 12, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Understanding & Responding to Behavior Changes: Monday, May 14, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Communication Tips & Strategies: Monday, July 9, 1:00 - 2:30 p.m.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Resources and Support at Each Stage: Monday, September 10, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Communication & Emotion in Late Stage Dementia: Monday, November 12, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.