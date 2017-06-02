press release: Amadeus by Peter Shaffer; directed by Kathleen Tissot. Originally Produced by Strollers Theatre in 1997.

In the court of the Austrian Emperor Josef, Antonio Salieri is the established composer. Enter the greatest musical genius of all time: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Salieri has given himself to God so that he might realize his sole ambition to be a great composer. Mozart is a foul-mouthed, graceless oaf who has that which is beyond Salieri's envious grasp: Genius.

Thu, June 8-Sat, June 10 - 7:30

Wed, June 14-Fri, June 16 - 7:30; Sat, June 17 - 2pm