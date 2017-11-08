press release: A Muslim stand-up comic walks into a bar ... or would a Muslim go to a bar?

If you wonder why some Muslims don’t touch alcohol and others do, then come hear Aman Ali. A journalist by day, but a stand-up comedian at other hours, he is a superb storyteller. And his humor crosses all faith, ethnic and age groups.

Mr. Ali gives a crash course in ‘Islam 101’ and then takes questions. There are NO questions that he won’t field!

If you wonder what happens at the mosque, how dating works, and why Mecca is a goal for Muslims, then come find out.

Greater Madison is invited, and there is no admission charge.