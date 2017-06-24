Amateur Radio Field Day

press release: The Four Lakes Amateur Radio Club, with members from all over greater Madison, is joining ham radio operators all over North America to demonstrate what Amateur Radio looks like in the 21st century. The public is invited to visit and participate as we practice our craft, test our emergency readiness and contact Amateurs all over the country. This year we are at the Cambridge Area EMS, 271 W Main St, Cambridge, WI 53523 for 24 hours starting at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 24 through 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 25. Go to our web site for information and a video describing the day.