press release: Read like a Badger this summer and earn a golden ticket for entry into an Amazing Amulet party at a Madison Public Library near you! Visit any party location and present your golden ticket for a chance to craft your own victory amulet. Take your amulet home with you, or add it to the library's display of victors for all to see and marvel at the completion of your summer reading quest. A family friendly event, with amulet designs accessible to reading victors of all ages.

Funding and programming for the 2017 Summer Reading Club is provided in large part by the Madison Public Library Foundation and its Rock & Read Father's Day fundraiser. Our other generous sponsors include: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Overture Center for the Arts, the Friends of the Sequoya Library and the South Central Library System.

Maker Corps summer programming is funded by a grant from the Evjue Foundation.